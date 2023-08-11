Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Lumen - Nutritionist in Your Pocket
See Lumen - Nutritionist in Your Pocket’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Lumen
Lumen
The first device to hack your metabolism
Visit
Upvote 1
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Lumen is the world’s first hand-held, portable device to accurately measure metabolism. Lumen tracks, analyzes and shows you how to improve your metabolic health.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
by
Lumen - Nutritionist in Your Pocket
Cake Equity
Ad
Equity for today's most successful startup teams
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Lumen - Nutritionist in Your Pocket
First device to hack your metabolism & lose weight
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Lumen by
Lumen - Nutritionist in Your Pocket
was hunted by
Clara
in
Health & Fitness
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
Lumen - Nutritionist in Your Pocket
is not rated yet. It first launched on July 18th, 2018.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#44
Week rank
#259
Report