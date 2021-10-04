Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
How to post a product?
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Lumashot
Lumashot
An Instant all-in-one video kit
🏷 Payment Required
iPhone
+ 4
Lumashot is an all-in-one video kit. An instant tripod, autocue, magic mic and fastTrack video editing app all in a case the size of a drink bottle. Built by filmmakers and engineers for everyone. Launches on Kickstarter today, grab 30% off.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
12m ago