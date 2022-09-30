Products
Home
→
Product
→
Lululala
Ranked #13 for today
Lululala
The future of hospitality is here.
Visit
Upvote 3
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We provide hourly hotel stays marked at a fractional cost to a total night rate. Perfect for naps, privacy, or just a daycation. Ideal for situations like a layover, intimate moments with a partner, pool day, etc...
Launched in
Hotels
by
Lululala
About this launch
Lululala
The future of hospitality is here.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Lululala by
Lululala
was hunted by
Aditya Dutt
in
Hotels
. Made by
Aditya Dutt
. Featured on October 1st, 2022.
Lululala
is not rated yet. This is Lululala's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#239
