Luke Roberts Model F

Luke Roberts produces the world's smartest lamp. With their patent pending Paint-Your-Light and directional lighting technology you can create any light scene imaginable. Controlling the lamp is possible by using the app, light switch or smart home systems.
Valeria BeljaevaHunter@valeria_bel
I'm currently the proud owner of 3 Luke Roberts lamps in my apartment. I really love the different moods it can set by just picking a colour and painting. It's really easy to install and use the lamp. Most of all I like the dimming of the lamp in the evening and the wake up light in the morning.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Ouch! That price tag is so steep. What makes it worth the price?
