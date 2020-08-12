  1. Home
Luka

Turn LinkedIn searches into email lists in seconds

Luka lets you automatically create lead lists from any LinkedIn profile, search or Sales Navigator search. Easily add them to powerfully email campaigns from PersistIQ or export them to a CSV.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews3.3/5
Danny Fleet
Their other products are great too.
jason long
easy to use and works really well.
Ethan Glover
wow.. yikes... This kind of automatic thing can only be used for spam. LinkedIn bans this kind of thing because it abuses their platform and the inboxes of its users. The extension will be blocked very soon. Section 8.2(m) of the User Agreement: https://www.linkedin.com/legal/u...
Hardik Patil
@daniel_ahmadizadeh and his team is a stickler for customer engagement and satisfaction, and PersistIQ's palette of offerings has been great to use so far!
Colleen Lennon
Super great product & better people behind the product!!
