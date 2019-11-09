Log InSign up
Luego

Simple automated testimonials ⚡️

Build trust with testimonials
Let your customers speak for you and explain why other users must use your product based on their experiences.
Hola Hunters! I build Luego without code on Bubble. ⚡️ Luego is an app that helps collect testimonials for you. You can add customers to a simple dashboard and create an automated workflow to collect your testimonials. After your customer fills in a testimonial form 🤖 will check if the testimonial is positive or negative, and you can send the testimonial automatically back to your product via a webhook or send yourself the new testimonial via email. Cheers!
