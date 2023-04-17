Products
Home
→
Product
→
Lucyd
Lucyd
Connect handsfree and seamlessly with ChatGPT on any mobile
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Tired of typing long queries to ChatGPT? Download the FREE Lucyd app for an instant premium connection to ChatGPT on your phone or any wearable device - and you can start speaking queries to ChatGPT and hearing responses, anytime, anywhere.
Launched in
Android
,
Wearables
,
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
About this launch
Lucyd App - ChatGPT Voice Interface
Connect handsfree and seamlessly with ChatGPT on any mobile
Lucyd by
was hunted by
Harrison Gross
in
Android
,
Wearables
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Harrison Gross
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
