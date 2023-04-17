Products
Lucyd

Connect handsfree and seamlessly with ChatGPT on any mobile

Free
Embed
Tired of typing long queries to ChatGPT? Download the FREE Lucyd app for an instant premium connection to ChatGPT on your phone or any wearable device - and you can start speaking queries to ChatGPT and hearing responses, anytime, anywhere.
Launched in Android, Wearables, Artificial Intelligence
Lucyd App - ChatGPT Voice Interface
About this launch
Lucyd by
was hunted by
Harrison Gross
in Android, Wearables, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Harrison Gross
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
