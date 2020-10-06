discussion
Dave Grow
MakerPresident & COO of Lucid
Hey everyone, I’m delighted to introduce you to Lucidspark! Part of Lucid’s visual collaboration suite, this virtual whiteboard helps teams collaborate in real time on a shared canvas. Whether you’re a small business owner or an enterprise team leader, Lucidspark provides the brainstorming and organizing functionality you need to help your teams create, innovate, and stay aligned. Some features I know you’ll love: * Collaborator cursors and colors track individual contributions * Voting and emoji reactions * Automatic grouping of ideas easily synthesizes information * Freehand drawing * Lucidchart import/export to move seamlessly between workflows Try Lucidspark for free today! I’m looking forward to your feedback. - Dave & the makers of Lucidchart
I have been using Lucidspark for the past couple of months, and can't imagine going back to the old way of working. My favorite part: once the team gets all their ideas out, Lucidspark makes it incredibly easy to tag, vote, and categorize ideas. Less time synthesizing ideas means a faster start to building whatever comes next.
@nathan_rawlins Couldn't agree more! It pains me to think back to the old way of brainstorming and the countless screenshots of illegible whiteboard scribbles I have on my phone... Lucidspark is truly built for the present and the future. I can't imagine working cross-functionally without it!
@nathan_rawlins Love it!
This has changed the way my team and I are ideating collaboratively while being distributed around the world. The biggest value our team derives from Lucidspark is the ease of use to simply brainstorm away, while being able to sort, categorize and prioritze at a later stage with tags, emoijs and automatic sorting functions. Once our vision is clear we move it to Lucidchart with a single click of a button to work on the processes that will change the way we work!
I've also been using Lucidspark for a little bit now and it's so easy to use and saves me a lot of time. I'm already a huge fan!
So excited for this!
