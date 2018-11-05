Imagine a world where anything is possible. That is the world of Lucid Dreaming. Learning how to lucid dream can be hard. LucidDreamBot streamlines this journey. Ready to explore your dreams?
Thomas Mester@hotgeart · Freelance
Nice, to tonight I'm having dinner with Emma Watson. Later virgins!
AidenMaker@aidenbuis · Building stuff for the web ⚒︎
@hotgeart The true motivation behind building this project... But in all seriousness haha, lucid dreaming is a very interesting concept. Next to living out cool fantasies and wishes you can utilize to solve problems, conquer certain fears and even practice certain skills, like public speaking. The musician Aphex Twin used lucid dreaming as a tool to come up with new music for his album 'Selected Ambient Works Volume II'. He went to sleep in his own studie and when he became lucid in his dream, he dreamed up a music studio (shout out to @yoroomie for launching Studiotime 2.0 today to supply the real life studios). In the studio there were all sorts of alien instruments which he would play. Then after hearing the strangest sounds and composing melodies, he would awake himself and immediately try to recreate it. Many possibilities!
Hi PH! 👋🏻 Three months ago I made a Telegram chat bot to help me achieve lucid dreams more easily. After coding for 12+ hours straight I had a first version and I proudly shared it to Reddit. I went to bed and woke up to so much comments and upvotes: I wasn't the only one in need! After a few days I had 250+ users... That is when I decided to extend the chat bot and build a service to make is more easy for people to achieve lucid dreaming. I set out a scope of features and dived in. It has been an awesome journey, which I wrote about here: https://medium.com/@Aidenbuis/ho... If you are unfamiliar with what lucid dreaming is, please watch the explainer video. If you have any questions about LucidDreamBot, Lucid Dreams in general or anything else, I'll be here! Thank you! ❤️
Akshay Kadam(A2K)@deadcoder0904 · Maker of all things JavaScript 😘
Loved the video. Now I wanna Lucid Dream too 😂 Any resources for getting started with Lucid Dreams for a complete beginner?
