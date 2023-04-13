Products
Home
→
Product
→
Lualtek
Lualtek
Your virtual agronomist without internet and electricity
Lualtek provides a service dedicated to monitoring and automation of greenhouses and open fields’ cultivations without using internet and electrical supply in the crops or greenhouse. It doesn’t need pre-existing technological configurations
Launched in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Farming
by
Lualtek
About this launch
Lualtek
Your Virtual Agronomist without Internet and Electricity
2
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Lualtek by
Lualtek
was hunted by
Luca Occhipinti
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Farming
. Made by
Luca Occhipinti
,
Alessio Occhipinti
and
Mattia Astorino
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
Lualtek
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Lualtek's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
