Lua

The smart planter with feelings

#5 Product of the DayToday
Lua is designed to turn your plant into a pet. Using sensors, the smart planter triggers 15 different universal animated emotions.
It measures soil’s moisture, light exposure and temperature to keep your houseplant alive and well.
1 Review5.0/5
Sankeerth Julapally
Sankeerth Julapally
This is amazing,perhaps the best product i ever saw on the internet
