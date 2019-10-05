Deals
Lua
The smart planter with feelings
#5 Product of the Day
Lua is designed to turn your plant into a pet. Using sensors, the smart planter triggers 15 different universal animated emotions.
It measures soil’s moisture, light exposure and temperature to keep your houseplant alive and well.
an hour ago
Sankeerth Julapally
This is amazing,perhaps the best product i ever saw on the internet
an hour ago
