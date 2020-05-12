  1. Home
  2.  → Loxi Virtual Events Calendar

Loxi Virtual Events Calendar

Fastest way to plan and promote your events in one place.

Let your audience easily find all of your events in one place - get a calendar on your site or hosted right on Loxi in less than five minutes.
➡️Import events from gcal and more
📩RSVP
🎨Customizable
👩‍💻Optimized for virtual events.
📆Standalone or embed
No Website? Send Visitors Directly to Your Calendar! - LoxiLoxi is all about flexibility. Want to display the events as a list instead of a calendar? Sure! Want the appearance to look like the design of your website? You got it! Need to embed the calendar on a website? Absolutely! That's why we're excited to introduce you to another way to use Loxi: as a standalone calendar.
Using Loxi Calendar as a Virtual Events Solution - LoxiAre you feeling what we're feeling? The absolute overwhelming onslaught of invites to Facebook Live, webinars, Zoom happy hours, Instagram live sessions. It's a LOT. If you're in the world of hosting virtual events, getting them all in one place, on a calendar you own is vital to success.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Hazel Q
Hazel Q
Maker
As virtual events have become a standard for all of us, we saw a need to revamp Loxi to fit better in this version of the world. We got to work on a mega sprint filled with ways to make Loxi better for virtual events. In addition to the hats I wear here at Loxi, I also plan events in my community and was struggling with adjusting to getting everything setup and switched over to virtual events. We added RSVP, optimized for embedding video, add the ability to tag an event as "online," Zoom links and more. Oh, and we lowered the price too. So now Loxi is free for 30 days (no credit card required for the trial) and just $8/month after.
UpvoteShare