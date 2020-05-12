Loxi Virtual Events Calendar

Discussion
Hazel Q
Maker
As virtual events have become a standard for all of us, we saw a need to revamp Loxi to fit better in this version of the world. We got to work on a mega sprint filled with ways to make Loxi better for virtual events. In addition to the hats I wear here at Loxi, I also plan events in my community and was struggling with adjusting to getting everything setup and switched over to virtual events. We added RSVP, optimized for embedding video, add the ability to tag an event as "online," Zoom links and more. Oh, and we lowered the price too. So now Loxi is free for 30 days (no credit card required for the trial) and just $8/month after.
