Lowqee
Lowqee
Offline password manager with the best encryption
Lowqee is the next-generation password vault, designed for modern security needs. With weekly updates, you can trust Lowqee to keep your data secure and easily accessible. Try out our beta version today and join the future of password management
Launched in
Privacy
,
Password manager
,
Security
by
Lowqee
About this launch
Lowqee
Offline password manager with the best encryption
Lowqee by
Lowqee
was hunted by
Nejc Fosnaric
in
Privacy
,
Password manager
,
Security
. Made by
Nejc Fosnaric
and
Blaz Oblak
. Featured on February 8th, 2023.
Lowqee
is not rated yet. This is Lowqee's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#115
