  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Lowpricer
Lowpricer

Lowpricer

Scan and collect product prices and save money

Free
Lowpricer can help you gather information about products (like food, cosmetics, electronics, fuel) and their current prices from many shops. Make an item price history, check which shop is selling the cheapest products and create shopping plans.
Launched in Android, Productivity, Shopping by
Lowpricer
About this launch
Lowpricer
LowpricerScan and collect product prices and save money
Lowpricer by
Lowpricer
was hunted by
Szeweq
in Android, Productivity, Shopping. Made by
Szeweq
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
Lowpricer
is not rated yet. This is Lowpricer's first launch.
