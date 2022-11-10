Products
Lowpricer
Lowpricer
Scan and collect product prices and save money
Free
Lowpricer can help you gather information about products (like food, cosmetics, electronics, fuel) and their current prices from many shops. Make an item price history, check which shop is selling the cheapest products and create shopping plans.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Shopping
by
Lowpricer
About this launch
. Made by
Szeweq
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
Upvotes
9
Comments
6
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#159
