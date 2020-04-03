Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jesse Zhang
Maker
Hey everyone, I'm one of the main creators of the app. For all the gamers here, the app allows you to automatically record the gameplay vods for whatever game you're playing (especially during these quarantined times). The premise is simple: you can record high-quality videos with no impact on the performance in your game. Then, we give you nice tools to clip and upload videos to share with friends or review in our online portal. For certain games (more coming soon), the app detects when your game starts/ends so it'll automatically capture the vod without you having to think about it. We originally built this for some of the professional esports teams we're working with, and are now packaging it up to benefit normal players. Let us know what you think!
UpvoteShare