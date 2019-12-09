Discussion
Jesse Zhang
Maker
Hey everyone! I'm one of the developers of Lowkey and I'm excited to share what we've built with you. **If you're a gamer, note that you can sign up individually or with friends!** (if the former, we'll take care of finding you a team since it appears that's the greatest challenge for many people) We're starting with League of Legends. Compared to vanilla gameplay, we're all about adding real-life social elements to games whereas typical matches are played against faceless strangers/usernames. Just like traditional corporate softball/basketball leagues (e.g. Team Google vs Team Apple) our platform brings people together around games and gives all players an opportunity to find like-minded people with similar backgrounds to play with or against. Things kick off in mid-January; registrations already open! Everything should be laid out clearly on the site. p.s. especially in the modern age of remote/distributed work, we're excited to see how things like this can be the new version of "team bonding".
Maker
If you play games, do you typically...
Play by yourself after work / on weekends
Play with a couple friends on voice comms
Play with strangers on voice comms
Play with a full consistent team
