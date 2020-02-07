Discussion
Steven Hylands
Maker
👋 Hi Product Hunt! Last year I started a Slack community which grew to over 800 members, but I noticed that many of the people who joined didn’t engage and eventually disappeared. I desperately wanted a way to re-engage with these members so I could remind them of the valuable content my community offered. If I could do that they’d know what they missed and could return to get involved. That’s when we had the idea to highlight the post's members engaged with the most in a weekly newsletter — and Lowdown was born! Here’s how it works: - Lowdown watches the Slack channels of your choice and automatically highlights the posts with the most replies and emoji reactions. You can also and post to your newsletter directly from Slack in two clicks. - Easily get subscribers by either auto-subscribing your entire membership or asking for permission via a message sent to any channel/DM by our Slackbot. - That’s it, your newsletter will send every week with absolutely no need for manual input. We’re also sharing transparent weekly progress updates in our quest to achieve $10K MRR by July 2020. https://getlowdown.com/blog/ We’d love to hear any feedback or ideas on how we can improve Lowdown, so please tell us what you think. Cheers! 💬📰🖖
This looks great. We hope to build a community (we're open source) and I see how this could be super helpful. I'll check it out. Great work.
Maker
@budibase Thanks Joe. I'd highly recommend building a community especially as an open-source project. We recently launched a guide on how to setup a Slack community and landing page in one hour. Might be helpful :) https://getlowdown.com/how-to-cr...
Brilliant idea, so much good stuff can be lost in slack. Installing immediately!
This makes so much sense, can't understand why no one has done it before!