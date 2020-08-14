Discussion
Anthony Dike 🌻🐝
Maker
Hey Producthunt makers & shakers 👋 For the past year, I've been building products, but I still haven't built a software product in the "B2B" space. Today, that changes... Lovewall is a simple tool to show off short reviews from your best customers. Use cases: 🤖 SaaS business showing off happy users 🛠️ Services company showing off testimonials 📦 E-commerce business showing off satisfied buyers. @jamesskarzynski & I had fun building it. It was our first project together. More cool stuff to come in the future 🚀 Any feedback/suggestions/questions? Let's talk in the comments 🙏
