loveletter

How to use:
Install MetaMask https://metamask.io
From the dropdown on top after installing, choose "Rinkeby Test Network" instead of "Main Ethereum Network".
Get some test ether from here https://faucet.rinkeby.io
Go and write some and share the letter link!
Lavi MalikMaker@lovekenly · Programmer
After watching the anime "Violet Evergarden" and after playing around with Ethereum Blockchain for a few months, I decided to make this cuz "There's not a letter in the world which doesn't deserve to be delivered"! ;)
