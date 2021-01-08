discussion
Guilherme Campos
Maker
Hi PH! 2020 was rough. And although we are still going through a lot, I believe better days are coming. To give everyone a few positive vibes, I created this ultra-simple Twitter bot. Loveable Bot posts a daily message, filled with love and positivity, for anyone that follows it. No-fuss, no-suss. Just love! ❤️ Also, mentioning the bot in a post will have it reply to you with a random message. Hope you enjoy it and have a great 2021!
@guilherme_campos nice one Guilherme!