Loveable Bot

Daily dose of love, because we all deserve it

Loveable: inspiring or deserving love or affection.
Loveable Bot tweets a daily positive message full of love for anyone that follows it. Mention Loveable Bot in a comment, and it will reply to you with a random message packed with positivity.
Guilherme Campos
Maker
Hi PH! 2020 was rough. And although we are still going through a lot, I believe better days are coming. To give everyone a few positive vibes, I created this ultra-simple Twitter bot. Loveable Bot posts a daily message, filled with love and positivity, for anyone that follows it. No-fuss, no-suss. Just love! ❤️ Also, mentioning the bot in a post will have it reply to you with a random message. Hope you enjoy it and have a great 2021!
Carolline MirandaFounder Boardi, Director AureusVentures
@guilherme_campos nice one Guilherme!
