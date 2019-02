Miley Cyrus Sees Your AirPods and Raises You Her $995 Louis Vuitton AirPods

Miley Cyrus has one more thing people want, in addition to a hot survival partner and insane singing talent: those ridiculously expensive Louis Vuitton AirPods before they're even released. Cyrus showed off the white set in her ear on her Instagram Story, and she wasn't exactly downplaying her new addition.