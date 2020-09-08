Lottieflow by Finsweet

discussion
Joe Krug
MakerFounder, Finsweet
Hey PHers! ✌️ We are Finsweet! - A Webflow exclusive branding, design, and development agency! 💻 We created Lottieflow for quick and easy access to free .json lottie icons. Find your icon, customize hex, choose between easing and linear and download the file! 🎉 Lottieflow icons have unique, funky movements that you won’t find on other Lottie icon websites. - All 200+ Lottie icons are free. - Create a free account to customize hex, easing and download. - Video tutorials series showing you how to implement lottie on Webflow. - Talk to a real person at lottieflow@finsweet.com. - Thoughts? Questions? Ask us. 🤙 A huge shoutout to @kevin for hunting Lottieflow for us. 🤝 Thank you! Made with 💪 by Finsweet
