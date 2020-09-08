  1. Home
  2.  → Lottieflow by Finsweet

Lottieflow by Finsweet

Free Lottie icon animations! 😎

Download unique Lottie icon animations to implement on your website, product, or app for free. Browse for Lottie files, change hex color, customize easing, and download the JSON file. It’s that simple!
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Joe Krug
Maker
Founder, Finsweet
Hey PHers! ✌️ We are Finsweet! - A Webflow exclusive branding, design, and development agency! 💻 We created Lottieflow for quick and easy access to free .json lottie icons. Find your icon, customize hex, choose between easing and linear and download the file! 🎉 Lottieflow icons have unique, funky movements that you won’t find on other Lottie icon websites. - All 200+ Lottie icons are free. - Create a free account to customize hex, easing and download. - Video tutorials series showing you how to implement lottie on Webflow. - Talk to a real person at lottieflow@finsweet.com. - Thoughts? Questions? Ask us. 🤙 A huge shoutout to @kevin for hunting Lottieflow for us. 🤝 Thank you! Made with 💪 by Finsweet
Upvote (1)
Share