LottieFiles for VS Code

Speed up your Lottie workflow right from within VS Code

You can now speed up your workflow right from within your VS Code environment.
Here are some key features of the plugin:
- Preview Lottie files
- Edit Lottie files
- Search through animations on LottieFiles
- Extract and view a dotLottie file and its contents
Jawish Hameed
Maker
Lead Engineer @lottiefiles
Working with Lottie and dotLottie animation files in VS Code just got that much easier with this extension! Super excited and proud to bring you this VS Code plugin by the LottieFiles team. Using this extension you can: - Play Lottie and dotLottie animations in the preview pane - Browse contents of dotLottie files in the explorer pane - Search LottieFiles.com - Edit Lottie JSON in the editor with live preview Download the extension, try it out and let us know how we could make it better to make your work easier and faster!
Vishal SehgalAndroid Developer && Designer
Wohoo!! One more most awaited Plugin :O
