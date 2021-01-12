LottieFiles for VS Code
Speed up your Lottie workflow right from within VS Code
Jawish Hameed
MakerLead Engineer @lottiefiles
Working with Lottie and dotLottie animation files in VS Code just got that much easier with this extension! Super excited and proud to bring you this VS Code plugin by the LottieFiles team. Using this extension you can: - Play Lottie and dotLottie animations in the preview pane - Browse contents of dotLottie files in the explorer pane - Search LottieFiles.com - Edit Lottie JSON in the editor with live preview Download the extension, try it out and let us know how we could make it better to make your work easier and faster!
