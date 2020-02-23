Log In
LottieFiles for Figma

Insert Lottie animations as GIFs and SVG's into your designs

Bringing designs to life with Lottie. Insert Lottie animations as GIFs and animation frames as SVG into your designs.
How to use LottieFiles plugin for Figma | Lottie animations for your Figma designsHow to use the LottieFiles plugin for Figma: With the LottieFiles plugin for Figma you can: * Drag and drop your very own dotLottie (.lottie) and Lottie JSON...
Discussion
4 Reviews5.0/5
Karam Ali
Karam Ali
Maker
Hey guys, At LottieFiles, I’ve been working with the team on a plugin for Figma. We want to help designers by creating tools that would speed up and improve their workflow, and since Lottie burst into the scene, it totally made sense for some sort of integration with LottieFiles could prove useful. LottieFiles for Figma will now make life easier for designers and their stakeholders. You can: - drag and drop dotLottie (.lottie) and Lottie JSON (.json) files - insert animation frames as SVGs - insert animations as GIFs (playable using Figma’s prototype feature) - access 1000s of free Lottie animations - access all your previously previewed animations Thanks to the team with whom I really couldn’t have done this without. Try the plugin for yourself https://www.figma.com/community/... Feedback welcomed!
Nattu
Nattu
Maker
Insert first and last frame as SVG and use the Figma Smart Animate to create some magic. Loving this.
