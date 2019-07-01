Reviews
Discussion
Maker
jaysmooth
Hello PH. There are hundreds of sites that will perform various digital tasks (editing PDFs, converting file types, compressing files) for free by uploading your files to their server. New browser technology makes it possible to perform these tasks directly in the browser. Thus, LottaTools was created as a more secure alternative. The first batch includes all PDF tools. Future tools could include: video/image converters, file compressors, video players. Let me know if you have suggestions! Each tool offers unlimited access. If you find one useful, consider donating to further development efforts.
UpvoteShare