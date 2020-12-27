Lose the Very
"Very good english" is not very good english. Lose the very.
Hi 👋 This is my first time launching on Product hunt and I wanted to start off with a simple tool that I've wanted to see made far a while now. It ain't much but I've got to start somewhere. All you need to do is write a simple adjective, press the "Get Result" button and just like that you'll be writing without the lazy "very" dragging you down. At the moment there are only about 150 words added in my database. If you want to see an adjective added (or make any suggestion at all) please press the "Update Database" button to improve the experience for everyone! Please let me know what you think! PS: Each word has at least 2 results, so make sure you press the refresh button if you want to see more options.
