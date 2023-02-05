Products
Lorro - AI English Tutor
Ranked #9 for today
Lorro - AI English Tutor
Become fluent in Speaking English by talking to AI
Are you studying for IELTS or TOEFL but seeing no improvements in your speaking? Introducing Lorro, a language learning app where you can practice speaking English with our GPT-powered AI tutor in real-time.
Launched in
iOS
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Lorro - AI English Tutor
About this launch
Lorro - AI English Tutor
Become fluent in Speaking English by talking to AI
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Lorro - AI English Tutor by
Lorro - AI English Tutor
was hunted by
Kilim Choi
in
iOS
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kilim Choi
. Featured on February 6th, 2023.
Lorro - AI English Tutor
is not rated yet. This is Lorro - AI English Tutor's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
4
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#10
