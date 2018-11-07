With Loro send information your audience really wants. & receive information that matters to you.
Antonio Martinez BaezMaker@tono_mb · LORO Co-Founder
Hello Product Hunt, @fedecasas and I are very excited to launch Loro to the PH community 😺 Loro is an app that allows you to send & receive relevant push notifications. Think PH Sip at scale. (More on this below) We started working on Loro after the huge earthquake that hit Mexico last year. That's when we realized communication was broken. Email was too slow and people didn't read it, group chats were too noisy and with social you had to proactively search for information and most it was irrelevant. With LORO we are trying to help you receive what is truly relevant to you. We believe notifications are a product, not a feature. Here are two examples of how the product works. Let’s say you invest in our company, and then subscribe to our Loro Channel to get updates. You decide to opt-in to our milestones and opt-out of our weekly update. When we send a milestone, you get a notification, when we send a weekly update, you don’t. Or Imagine you are subscribed to the PH SIP channel in Loro but you are only interested in receiving notifications about acquisitions. By only opting into “Acquisitions” you would never receive a notifications about “Funding” or “New Products”. Making the notifications you receive 100% relevant to you Channels could be anything from yoga studios making class announcements, to music festivals notifying you about promos in the merch tent, blogs sending your their weekly newsletter to artists notifying you about new music and fantasy notifications to pick up a player, among many other use cases. For more check out these channels: -Tech News - YC Startup School As a PH PROMO we are offering to create a vanity website for your channel (like the ones showed above). Please send us an email at antonio@myloro.com to claim yours! We will be answering questions all day, so just ask! Feedback is more than welcome. Have a great day, we hope you find some money in an old jacket pocket. 😃
