Loreshelf

Reduce the information noise and cultivate your notebooks

Loreshelf is an Open Source knowledge archive that enables you to organize your data and reduce the information noise from original sources such as contracts, services, properties, regulations, and others.
Ivo Bek
Maker
Loreshelf.com
Hey Product Hunters! I am thrilled to present Loreshelf. It is a project that I made over the COVID-19 pandemic in my leisure time. When working with information I like to see all related things next to each other, usually on a big screen and have a quick access to the information that I often get back to. Therefore, I made Loreshelf. You may know other similar and amazing web-based online apps such as Notion.so, Milanote and Walling, designed mainly for collaboration. However, some data should be kept offline with no/minimal risk of exposing it to the world and I think that many people forget about the great benefits of running desktop applications. Together with the new web trends I want to bring the new experience on desktop: 1) Notebooks automatically saved and in sync with the file system 2) Create relative links and open local files ( a word document, a PDF or an excel sheet ). 3) Display web and local images. 4) No loading screens - reading a text file on today's computers is lightning fast. 5) Drag & drop notecards. 6) No central database. Every workspace can be stored elsewhere - in a Dropbox folder, a Github repository, an encrypted ZIP archive, etc. Check out the free note organizer, Loreshelf https://loreshelf.com Enjoy and use it well!
