Ivo Bek
MakerLoreshelf.com
Hey Product Hunters! I am thrilled to present Loreshelf. It is a project that I made over the COVID-19 pandemic in my leisure time. When working with information I like to see all related things next to each other, usually on a big screen and have a quick access to the information that I often get back to. Therefore, I made Loreshelf. You may know other similar and amazing web-based online apps such as Notion.so, Milanote and Walling, designed mainly for collaboration. However, some data should be kept offline with no/minimal risk of exposing it to the world and I think that many people forget about the great benefits of running desktop applications. Together with the new web trends I want to bring the new experience on desktop: 1) Notebooks automatically saved and in sync with the file system 2) Create relative links and open local files ( a word document, a PDF or an excel sheet ). 3) Display web and local images. 4) No loading screens - reading a text file on today's computers is lightning fast. 5) Drag & drop notecards. 6) No central database. Every workspace can be stored elsewhere - in a Dropbox folder, a Github repository, an encrypted ZIP archive, etc. Check out the free note organizer, Loreshelf https://loreshelf.com Enjoy and use it well!
