LoremGenie for Figma

LoremGenie for Figma

Make the Lorem ipsum in Figma design more realistic

You only Populate data with just a few clicks. In addition, we provide rich datasets and the ability to customize datasets. You can also quickly generate real data through ChatGPT.
LoremGenie for Figma
LoremGenie for Figma
Make the Lorem ipsum in Figma design more realistic
by
LoremGenie for Figma
JiangNian
JiangNian
Featured on April 25th, 2023.
LoremGenie for Figma
This is LoremGenie for Figma's first launch.
