Home
→
Product
→
Lord Of The Rent (LOTR)
Lord Of The Rent (LOTR)
A viral mini-game on NYC rental prices
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Lord of the rent is a free viral mini-game inspired by "Wordle" that provides the user with basic info about apartments in NYC and let's him guess the actual rent price.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Funny Games
,
Tech
by
Lord Of The Rent (LOTR)
About this launch
Lord Of The Rent (LOTR)
A viral mini-game on NYC rental prices
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Lord Of The Rent (LOTR) by
Lord Of The Rent (LOTR)
was hunted by
Yoav
in
User Experience
,
Funny Games
,
Tech
. Made by
Yoav
. Featured on September 27th, 2022.
Lord Of The Rent (LOTR)
is not rated yet. This is Lord Of The Rent (LOTR)'s first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
2
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#57
Report