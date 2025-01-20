Subscribe
This is a launch from Lora
Integrate local LLM, with one line of code
Lora is a local LLM designed for Flutter. It delivers GPT-4o-mini-level performance and is built for seamless integration—call it with just one line of code.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Developer ToolsArtificial IntelligenceTech

Meet the team

About this launch
Local LLM for flutter. Add Lora with one line of code.
