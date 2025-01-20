Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Lora
This is a launch from Lora
See 1 previous launch
3. Lora
Integrate local LLM, with one line of code
Visit
Upvote 301
Lora is a local LLM designed for Flutter. It delivers GPT-4o-mini-level performance and is built for seamless integration—call it with just one line of code.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Tech
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Lora
Local LLM for flutter. Add Lora with one line of code.
Follow
301
Points
64
Comments
#3
Day Rank
#3
Week Rank
Lora by
Lora
was hunted by
Seunghwan
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Seunghwan
,
Junghwan Seo
,
Hansol Nam
and
Woobeen Back
. Featured on February 17th, 2025.
Lora
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 6th, 2025.