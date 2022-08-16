Products
Looria
Looria
Find your next purchase
Looria finds and analyzes trusted product reviews. So you don't have to.
Launched in
Web App
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
by
Looria
About this launch
Looria
Find your next purchase
Looria by
Looria
was hunted by
Jason Shellen
in
Web App
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Tavis Lochhead
,
Adrian Krebs
and
Johannes Engler
. Featured on August 17th, 2022.
Looria
is not rated yet. This is Looria's first launch.
