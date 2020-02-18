  1. Home
Loopin to collect Loops digital-currency. Level-up and compete to see who can collect the most. Spend your Loops on special offers and discounts. Create your own Loyalty with Loops - the currency of offers!
Loops launch a $100m global treasure hunt | News AnywayLoops™ are launching a global treasure hunt with awards totalling $100m (£77m). The prizes in loot-boxes around the globe will create one of the world's most significant treasure hunts. Players who 'Loopin' (a kind of check-in) have the opportunity to win each time. The randomly hidden prizes could be anywhere on the planet.
Discussion
1 Review5.0/5
Loops is created to disrupt the world of Loyalty points. After getting annoyed with expired points we decided to build a loyalty platform defined by its users rather than big brands. We created the kind of loyalty point we wanted. No expiry, 100% transferrable points that can be earned anywhere and spent anywhere. We decided to put them on the blockchain to give real ownership and transparency to users.... Boom! Loops was born!
Check out our launch promotion, we are giving away $100m worth of Loops, in a global treasure hunt. Start Loopin! https://www.getloops.io/treasure...
