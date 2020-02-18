Discussion
Greg Jarrett
Loops is created to disrupt the world of Loyalty points. After getting annoyed with expired points we decided to build a loyalty platform defined by its users rather than big brands. We created the kind of loyalty point we wanted. No expiry, 100% transferrable points that can be earned anywhere and spent anywhere. We decided to put them on the blockchain to give real ownership and transparency to users.... Boom! Loops was born!
Check out our launch promotion, we are giving away $100m worth of Loops, in a global treasure hunt. Start Loopin! https://www.getloops.io/treasure...
