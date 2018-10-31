With Loop & Tie, send 1 or 1,000 people their choice of gift without inputting a single address. Support independent craftsmen, delight your recipients with gifts they'll love, and save yourself some time!
Cool, are all the products on it made by independent creators? Seems like a cool way to support independent makers whilst getting something the best gift ever :D
@aaronoleary they sure are! We source all of our gifts from U.S. makers, and our collections are constantly updated thanks to the curation effort of a few team members with killer taste (looking at you, Micaela).
Hi there hunters 👋 Until now, gifting has been stuck in the file-cabinet ages: impersonal one-size-fits-all gifts, painful logistics, and no feedback. Sending gifts—especially as an organization—sucked. That's what motivated us to build a gifting platform designed with the same features you've come to expect from other modern tools: automated and triggered gift events, gift scheduling, automatic address collection, branded and personalized communication, rich recipient feedback, and enterprise-grade scalability and security. Moreover, thanks to some folks on our team with exceptionally good taste, our gift collections are rad. You can send a gift collection at a flat price point (say $50, tax and shipping included) or create your own custom gift collection. TL;DR We created the gift of choice, and it's a game-changer. Select a collection, upload your recipients' emails, add your branding and a message, and hit send (or schedule). We're long-time fans of Product Hunt, which is why we're pumped to offer 15% off your first 20 gifts using code MEOWGIFTS. Give the gift of choice a spin, throw any question down in the comments, and please let us know what you think.
