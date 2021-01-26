  1. Home
Loop Design UI kit V2

A free UI kit for busy designers and startup owners

A new v2 update of a free design system for busy designers and startup founders. Built with a robust architecture and ready to use components and styles for quick iterations and testing every idea within minutes. Using one of your favourite tools (Figma).
Sampson Ovuoba
Maker
Founder @Devwares
👋Hello Everyone, I want to thank the PH community for supporting the initial launch of this design system which received a lot of upvotes and support from here which eventually got it featured in several publications like the web designer news, web design depot, and various others. I decided to improve on the initial version and make it a more powerful tool for design and development. We worked on a V2 of the Loop design UI Kit which now features a more robust set of components required to build a web app, website, or landing page. Some of the improvements we have made to this version include: - Multiple new and updated card components - Multiple new and updated modal component - Multiple navbars and Navigation components - Multiple new footer component - Multiple new carousel component - Multiple new table component - Multiple new sign-in components - Mulitple new create an account and forgot password cards - Multiple new team members card component - Various updates to older components have also been done and so much more in the new update Here is a link to check it out and download the new version https://www.devwares.com/product... You can also check out other resources being developed for designers and developers here https://www.devwares.com/resources. I really hope this new update will be a great tool and go a long way to help make the design process as stress-free as possible and get the projects out faster Thank you very much for reading and I highly appreciate any feedback you have to help improve this more.🚀🚀
