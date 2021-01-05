Loop Design UI kit

discussion
Sampson Ovuoba
MakerFounder @Devwares
👋Hello Everyone, Hope we had an awesome holiday with friends and family. In view of the new year and all the projects we are looking to create this year, I created a free design system for designers to use in their projects. It features a robust set of components required to build a web app and will be adding more components as time goes on. here is a link to check it out and download https://www.devwares.com/product... You can also check out other resources being developed for designers and developers here https://www.devwares.com/resources. I really hope this is going to be a great tool when working on design projects Thank you very much for reading and I highly appreciate any feedback you have.🚀🚀
