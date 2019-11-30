Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Dan Voyce
Maker
Hey everyone! Let me introduce to you Looop, the web based creative coding tool. I've been working as a UI / JavaScript developer for over a decade and have been hacking things together for most of that time. Finally I'm bringing together everything I love about my job into this app. Primarily, Creative coders share their work on Instagram and/or Twitter. Their amazing work is compressed and not very interactive. Tools like CodePen and CodeSandbox are also very popular, but are designed more for the mass market than being tailored for creative coders. My goal is to create the ultimate productivity tool for creative coders... Currently Looops main feature is its Timeline, giving coders the ability to quickly create animations and seamless loops. Viewers and non-coders can then play around with projects by interacting with the timeline, creating their own variations of the loop, and even having a play with the code themselves! However, this is just the beginning. We're still very much in an alpha phase (so expect the odd bug!), but we have a ton of features in our backlog. Things like: - Export video / gif / code - Social sharing - Enhanced timeline features like easing, keyframe aligning / snapping, undo / redo - SVG support - Project viewer enhancements like sorting, searching, filtering, liking, etc - And many many more... So, please have play. We really want to know which features our users want next, so let us know! To keep in the looop 😬please register on our app. We won't spam you we promise. We'll just send the occasional update. You can also follow us on the twitter account I literally just made https://twitter.com/looopdotdev Thanks!
Upvote (2)Share
Great product! Will check it out
Upvote (2)Share