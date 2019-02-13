Log InSign up
Loomly 3.0

Create better social media content. Faster. As a team.

Loomly is the social media calendar tool that helps marketing teams create better content, faster:

1. Create posts with a wizard-style interface.

2. Review and approve posts as a team, thanks to automated mockups.

3. Schedule, target and boost posts natively.

4. Respond to comments from your audience (fans & followers).

5. Measure your success.

Thibaud Clement · CEO of Loomly.com
Hey Product Hunters, Thibaud (pronounce "Tebow") from the Loomly Team here: it's the middle of the night in my time zone and I am up to answer any question you may have 😉 I first built Loomly back in 2015 to make my spouse Noémie's job easier — and save her from a nightmare-inducing, spreadsheet-based process — and it somehow grew into a 10-person company serving more than 3,000 teams around the world: 👍 Loomly is a collaborative social media planning tool that helps marketing teams of all size create, approve and publish better content, faster. 🙏 It works just as well for in-house marketing teams as for agency/freelancers and their clients. 🆕 Loomly 3.0 introduces a brand-new user interface, Slack integration, custom roles and multiple assignments. From Day 1, when I was prototyping Loomly for Noémie, until today, as we speak with hundreds of users every day, feedback has been driving our roadmap and telling us what to build. We would love to know how you like this new interface and features and how we can keep making the platform better. You can try Loomly for free for 15 days (no credit card required): https://www.loomly.com/15-day-fr... Thank you so much for your consideration 😊
ElFitz
@thibaudclement I just love the story, and will definitely look into loomly when we get serious about social media Do you also do content queues with release times? Just curious
Thibaud Clement · CEO of Loomly.com
@elfitz_ thank you very much for your kind words, this is much appreciated. 🙏😊 At this very moment, we do not support content queues, but we are in the process of building a Queue feature. The current ETA for that feature is April. Please let me know if I can help with anything when you try Loomly.
