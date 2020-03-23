Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Mahesh Ramasubramanian
Maker
Hi! A few years back we imagined an alternate presence in digital interactions to make it more personal and expressive. We had experience creating digital characters for the big screen but representing faces for consumers meant new challenges in balancing 3D style and animation capabilities that could be driven automatically in real-time on mobile. And today, (drum roll) we are excited to introduce our Loomie 3D avatars 🚀to the Product Hunt community! Our new app can turn a simple selfie into an animated avatar in seconds. Our first rollout of “avatar-expression” that you can share in your digital channels are with our sticker packs for use in WhatsApp, Slack and Gboard (for Android). Your avatar is your face to the world and how you project your feelings to others. We have seen a positive difference in team interactions simply because they have been able to express themselves with a personalized avatar that they can customize with clothes, accessories and style. Check out our teams Loomie profiles: https://loomai.com/about 😎 To take your digital presence further, in AR mode our 3D avatars can mirror in real-time facial expressions and movements. We are really excited to share our Loomie app and hope you have as much fun 🎢 creating and using your avatars as our team does. Please let us know what you think, as this is just the beginning of what we hope to do with Loomie 3D avatars.
UpvoteShare
Maker
It is a pleasure to introduce the Loomie 3D avatars with sticker & AR selfie features to the Product Hunt community. 3D avatars present a powerful new medium for self expression and communication in the digital world. The Loomie avatar style that we introduce today is a product of several years of experimentation. We chose a balance between photo-realism (for recognizability), stylization (for emotion/expressivity, app performance) and customization (for variety, UX design, app size). We also spent considerable engineering on optimizing the underlying deep learning algorithms for mobile and making it hardware + OS agnostic. This opens up a unified 3D avatar experience for a larger user base across iOS and Android ecosystems. Our eventual goal is to enable developers to integrate user's 3D Loomies produced from our app into their own applications, games and webpages. We are working on SDKs and developer tools to facilitate this integration, please sign up if you're interested in learning more: https://loomai.com/contact . And we would love to hear your feedback on the stickers, and other possible integrations and applications of 3D avatars!
UpvoteShare