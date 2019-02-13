Loola TV is a live streaming platform enabling live streaming directly from your browser (desktop and mobile) to multiple social networks and mobile apps.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
This could do well with a dedicated app for the same purpose, mobile live streaming is super popular at the moment because of it's ease of use, as seen by IGTV. Any plans for this @atyachin
