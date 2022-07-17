Products
Ranked #9 for today
Look Up Pro
Web searches directly from your clipboard
Supercharge your web search with custom queries directly from your clipboard.
Like the native macOS Look up - but on steroids.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
About this launch
Custom web searches directly from your clipboard.
0
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
Look Up Pro by
was hunted by
Marvin Offers
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Marvin Offers
and
Jan Kalthöfer
. Featured on July 18th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Look up Pro - Web search on steroids's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
4
Daily rank
#9
Weekly rank
#9
