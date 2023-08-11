Products
This is the latest launch from LongShot AI
See LongShot AI’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
LongShot BotShot
LongShot BotShot
No-Code Custom AI Chatbot Builder that Trains on your Data.
Visit
Upvote 17
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Build a no-code custom AI chatbot in 2 minutes based on your own data or custom knowledge sources and add it as a widget to your website or CMS, and interact with it to get all the information. It's like having your own ChatGPT for your website.
Launched in
Marketing
Bots
No-Code
by
LongShot AI
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
LongShot AI
AI writing assistant for accurate, personalized, optimized content
41
reviews
852
followers
Follow for updates
LongShot BotShot by
LongShot AI
was hunted by
Bhavik Singh Minhas
in
Marketing
,
Bots
,
No-Code
. Made by
Abhinav Verma
,
RONAK VADHAIYA
,
Subham Mohanty
,
Viraj Parmar
,
Neeraj Raisinghani
,
Chandan Mishra
,
Nimish Tiwari
,
Atharv Nalwade
and
Arya Bhosale
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
LongShot AI
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 41 users. It first launched on May 20th, 2022.
Upvotes
17
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
