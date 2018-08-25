Long Game exists to make smart financial decisions fun and rewarding. We use games and rewards–including cash prizes and chances to win cryptocurrency–to help you reach your financial goals.
Around the web
Millennial-focused app Long Game launches cryptocurrency reward program - NXTalphaLong Game, the personal finance app using games and rewards to improve millennials' financial habits, today introduced Crypto Rewards. Crypto Rewards provides users with free cryptoassets as they save and level up in the Long Game app. High-quality crypto assets, selected for their alignment with Long Game's mission-driven values, are rewarded to users for free ...
NXTalpha
Long Game launches risk-free "Crypto Rewards" scheme | Articles | CFOThe personal finance app Long Game which uses games and rewards to incentivize and encourage millennials to save money has launched its newest feature, Crypto Rewards. Long Game app users create a profile and link their bank accounts to newly created interest-bearing savings account which are also FDIC-insured.
Theinnovationenterprise
Cheddar on TwitterIt's a fun way to start getting educated about the markets & see where it's going...we hope it will encourage savings & help you build the financial foundation that you need," Lindsay Holden, CEO & founder of @longgame says about "gamifying" savings through the app. #CheddarLIVE https://t.co/L6sFoAlz10Twitter
Long Game Uses Cryptocurrency as Incentive to Save - ThirtyKSavings app Long Game is offering a new incentive to get people to sock away money: cryptocurrency. The new Crypto Rewards feature will give users who meet savings goals ether (ETH), basic attention token (BAT) or 0x (ZRX), along with Long Game's existing non-blockchain "coins," which allow users to play games of chance for prizes[...]
ThirtyK
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.