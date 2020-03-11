Lonely Together

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Shun Yamada
Maker
👋 Hey Product Hunters! A lot of people started working at home in the past few weeks due to COVID-19. Sadly, so many events from small meetups to annual conferences are canceled. And I saw some tweets which intend that they feel isolated and want to talk with somebody. This app is working for those who want to talk with somebody even if they were at home. Initially, you sign up to Remotehour(remotehour.co), set up a topic, describe who you want to talk with, and call.
Upvote (1)Share