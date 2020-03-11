  1. Home
Lonely Together

A call-first community for remote workers to connect

Telecommuting is cool. But it’s really hard to get an opportunity to talk with new people. LonelyTogether is a community that helps you to find a topic and talk buddy with anytime when it suits you. A call-first community for remote workers.
👋 Hey Product Hunters! A lot of people started working at home in the past few weeks due to COVID-19. Sadly, so many events from small meetups to annual conferences are canceled. And I saw some tweets which intend that they feel isolated and want to talk with somebody. This app is working for those who want to talk with somebody even if they were at home. Initially, you sign up to Remotehour(remotehour.co), set up a topic, describe who you want to talk with, and call.
