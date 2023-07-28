Products
Lolo - AI Food Tracker
Lolo - AI Food Tracker
Easy AI chatbot to track your nutrition and calories.
Lolo is an easy food tracker. Just tell Lolo what you eat in plain text or voice and it will track your food and keep your calories in check. No more complicated drop-down lists and food databases.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Health
by
About this launch
Lolo - AI Food Tracker
Easy AI chatbot to track your nutrition and calories.
Lolo - AI Food Tracker by
Lolo - AI Food Tracker
was hunted by
Michael Kulyasov
in
Health & Fitness
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Health
. Made by
Michael Kulyasov
. Featured on July 29th, 2023.
Lolo - AI Food Tracker
is not rated yet. This is Lolo - AI Food Tracker's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
