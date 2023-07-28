Products
Lolo - AI Food Tracker

Easy AI chatbot to track your nutrition and calories.

Free Options
Embed
Lolo is an easy food tracker. Just tell Lolo what you eat in plain text or voice and it will track your food and keep your calories in check. No more complicated drop-down lists and food databases.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Health
 by
About this launch
0
reviews
8
followers
Lolo - AI Food Tracker by
was hunted by
Michael Kulyasov
in Health & Fitness, Artificial Intelligence, Health. Made by
Michael Kulyasov
. Featured on July 29th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Lolo - AI Food Tracker's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-