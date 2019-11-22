LOL Hunt
Discussion
Younghwi Cho
Maker
I love watching funny videos. I’m subscribing to many channels that curate funny videos. And I suddenly thought that it would be cool to have a channel that shows the daily top charts for funny videos hunted/upvoted by people. Yes, we have made a Product Hunt for funny Youtube clips. You can hunt funny videos and upvote them. We have tried to create a fun and cool looking TV channel for you. LOL Hunt is utilising Blockstack to store your activity data, such as upvoting/hunting, privately via decentralized storage on Blockstack. We love the spirit behind Blockstack - an app that protects your digital rights. When you watch, upvote, and hunt any videos on LOL Hunt, no central service will be able to control your activity. You will own your login activity. So, let’s put aside all the centralised/decentralised combats, and LOL and chill now 😝
@andrew_cho lol and chill. i like that :) shared and upvoted.
This is awesome :) I've already shared a link with some of my friends. I can also see this being great with comedy podcast video clips going forward. I also appreciate the concept - seeing funny videos as products that can be curated in a daily fashion... definitely makes sense.
@jon_ching Thanks for good words! 😄 Yeah I like standup comedy and I wanted to share my favorite talks with others and get recommendation from others as well. I hope more people join this curation board soon! 🤞🏻
Beautiful interface design. It goes super fast. ! I have added it to my favorites list.
@pialejoana Thanks! 🙏🏻
It is like a producthunt, but videohunt.
@brenda_vuds Yes it is! That’s one of the taglines we thought of 😁
I liked it, it make me laugh a lot :D