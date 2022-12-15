Products
Home
→
Product
→
Lokum
Ranked #19 for today
Lokum
Write a diary everyday and track your diaries easily
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Lokum is an easy-to-use, smart diary application with a modern interface. With this application, you can easily write diaries, track your diaries by date and remember your memories.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Notes
by
Lokum: Smart Diary & Mood Tracker App
About this launch
Lokum: Smart Diary & Mood Tracker App
Write a diary everyday and track your diaries easily.
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Lokum by
Lokum: Smart Diary & Mood Tracker App
was hunted by
Berke Kurnaz
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Notes
. Made by
Berke Kurnaz
. Featured on December 16th, 2022.
Lokum: Smart Diary & Mood Tracker App
is not rated yet. This is Lokum: Smart Diary & Mood Tracker App's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#241
