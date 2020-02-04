Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews
Ryan Ronquillo
Maker
Pro
Hi, Product Hunt community! Ryan, founder of LOKI here. As many of you know, Instagram is for the perfect shot & Snapchat is for videos that disappear. We needed a place for everything we want to remember that’s not quite Insta-worthy. LOKI is the easiest way to record 10 seconds daily. Each year we’ll give you a movie of your life you can edit & enjoy forever. Let others see your real life through your eyes & all the moments, stories, & more that would otherwise be lost. We dislike the Like system so we replaced it with a virtual (in-app) currency. Get coins to “Boost” / support your friends, favorite creators, & content. Boosting is also a new way to collect & trade with friends for fun. We have a one post daily limit with a maximum length of 60 seconds. There is no algorithm on the friends’ feed. It’s time-based & your content will be seen. Share your daily videos to get Boosted up the charts. LOKI makes discoverability easier than ever. Let us know what you think in the comments below or directly with us at team@lokixd.com. Limited time: join this week & get 100,000 LOKI coins free. Happy boosting!
Upvote (7)Share
Replacing Likes with Boosting is really cool.
Upvote (2)Share
Surprising addicting! Been on since beta. I want to own all my favs. Building a great collection and a wealth of coins
Upvote (6)Share
Maker
Pro
Boosting is fun
Upvote (2)Share