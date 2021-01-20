discussion
Hi Product Hunters! Today we very excited to announce our app Lok in Producthunt. Tech giants are peeking into everyone’s privacy. The world needs an app that lets people communicate with their loved ones privately and securely on their own terms. Lok does this by encrypting all the texts and media within each social circle with a circle-specific password, which makes that communication chain impossible to access without the password. This eliminates the possibility of anyone else outside of your approved group peeking into your data – even the folks on the Lok team. We hope to hear your thoughts and any questions. Please do check out our growing community and share with others. We are truly humbled if you have read this and gave your attention. Here are quick links to the app: App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/my... Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/ap... And also check out our website for more information: https://getlok.co/
